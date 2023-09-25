Court appointee proposes Alabama congressional districts to provide representation to Black voters

A court-appointed special master on Monday submitted three proposals for new congressional districts in Alabama after federal judges ruled the state must provide greater representation for Black voters. The three-judge panel has tentatively scheduled an Oct. 3 hearing on the special master's proposed plans.

Kareem Crayton, a redistricting expert at the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law, which filed an earlier brief supporting plaintiffs who challenged Alabama's previous map, said the proposals “show a serious consideration of the need to remedy the violation found by the court.”

“There will be more to review as we get access to the block files supporting these recommended maps, but what’s clear is that the Special Master did what the state had to date simply refused to do: take the directives of the local court seriously. Each proposal appears to create two districts that are either majority Black or close to it," Crayton said.

The three proposals, submitted by the court-appointed special master would alter the boundaries of Congressional District 2 so that Black voters comprise between 48.5% to 50.1% of the voting-age population. By contrast, the district drafted by GOP lawmakers had a Black voting-age population of 39.9%, meaning it would continue to elect mostly white Republicans.



The three-judge panel has tentatively scheduled an Oct. 3 hearing on the special master's proposed plans.

The three proposals, submitted by the court-appointed special master would alter the boundaries of Congressional District 2 so that Black voters comprise between 48.5% to 50.1% of the voting-age population. By contrast, the district drafted by GOP lawmakers had a Black voting-age population of 39.9%, meaning it would continue to elect mostly white Republicans.

However, Allen wrote that the lines were not drawn on the basis of race and did not target a particular Black population percentage in any district. But he said the proposals follow the court's directive that the state should have an additional district in which Black voters “have an opportunity to elect a representative of their choice."

“A performance analysis in this case should demonstrate that the Black-preferred candidate often would win an election in the subject district,” Allen wrote. The filing said that candidates preferred by Black voters would have won between 13 and 16 of 17 recent elections. Allen is a former chief deputy for several previous Republican Alabama attorney generals.

The three-judge panel had ruled that Alabama's 2021 plan — that had one majority-Black district out of seven in a state where 27% of residents are Black — likely violated the U.S. Voting Rights Act. The U.S. Supreme Court in June upheld the panel's finding, leading lawmakers to draw new lines.



The Republican-controlled Alabama Legislature, which has been reluctant to create a Democratic-leaning district, in July