Couples with similar drinking habits tend to live longer, study finds

Couples who share similar drinking habits tend to live longer than those who don't, according to a study of more than 9,000 people. This might sound like a suggestion to drink more with your partner, but the researchers from the University of Michigan The new findings highlight the importance of considering how relationships affect health in complex ways.

Past studies have looked at how drinking habits"The purpose of this study was to look at alcohol use in couples in the Health and Retirement Study and the implications for mortality,", suggests that married couples' drinking habits can affect their relationship; particularly if one person drinks more heavily than the other, it is associated with more marital distress and conflict. "Findings from these studies indicate that discordance is associated with lower marital satisfaction, greater verbal aggression, and higher divorce rates." The opposite may have its own benefits, thoug

Couples Drinking Habits Longevity Relationship Marital Distress Conflict

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ScienceAlert / 🏆 63. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

What Happens to Frozen Embryos When Couples Break Up?From hurt feelings and debt to legal battles and harassment, the risks of committing by combining DNA are high no matter which state you live in.

Source: TheCut - 🏆 720. / 51 Read more »

A Psychologist Explains The Appeal Of ‘Pet Parenting’ For Child-Free CouplesMark Travers, Ph.D., is an American psychologist with degrees from Cornell University and the University of Colorado Boulder. He is the lead psychologist at Awake Therapy, a telehealth company that provides video and telephone psychotherapy, counseling, and coaching to individuals in over 40 countries worldwide.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Love Island USA Season 4: Which Couples Are Still Together (And Which Aren't)A Senior List Writer covering a wide array of topics who has been with Screen Rant since September of 2019, Jake Dee has written movie news and reviews since 2008, working primarily with OMG Horror (IGN), JoBlo.com, and Arrow in the Head as a freelance reporter based in Los Angeles.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

You'll Be Surprised by Which Love Is Blind Season 6 Couples Are Still TogetherAre AD and Clay still together from Love Is Blind Season 6? The answer is no. Amber Desiree “AD” Smith and Clay Gravesande broke up during the finale of Love Is Blind season 6.

Source: StyleCaster - 🏆 104. / 63 Read more »

2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty: Celebrity CouplesL-O, L-O, L-O, L-O-V-E!

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »

TikTok: The Surprising Matchmaker for CouplesCouples are finding love on TikTok, as the platform offers a more compelling feature for meeting others compared to traditional dating apps.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »