Couples Choosing to Keep Relationship Status Private

Couples can empower themselves by choosing when to make their relationship status public. Keeping one's relationship status private may help one make the best decisions without unwanted input. Fans were surprised to hear Jada Pinkett Smith reveal that she and her husband, Will Smith, have been living completely separate lives since 2016. Publicly, it appeared as though the couple were still together.

They attended events together—including the 2022 Academy Awards, when Will slapped Chris Rock after he made a joke about Jada’s hair on stage. Not long after the Pinkett Smith's announcement, Meryl Streep revealed that she and her husband, Don Gummer, have also been separated for more than six years. Why would Hollywood couples whose relationships were once so public now be engaging in “ secret uncoupling ”? While their private separations have raised questions for many fans about why the couples weren’t more forthcoming, there are some important lessons to be learned from their example





Read more: PSYCHTODAY »

