Couple Turns Retired School Bus into Tiny Home on Wheels

Tanya Nestoruk and Arya Touserkani bought a retired school bus and made it their tiny home on wheels. In 2021, Tanya Nestoruk, 31, and Arya Touserkani, 38, were living in a four-bedroom house in Canada when they decided to sell it and move into a van. Nestoruk, an environmental educator, and Touserkani, a photographer, lived in the van for several months when they realized they wanted something bigger. They decided on a school bus.

'We wanted to do something more adventurous and we thought the school bus would be a fun way to give a second life to a retired vehicle,' Nestoruk says

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CNBC / 🏆 12. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Retired British couple found dead during Caribbean beach vacationA retired British couple may have drowned while vacationing in the Caribbean after their bodies were found by police on a beach

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Anchorage School District seeks to hire retired teachers to help fill hundreds of vacanciesThe district is required by state law to draft a resolution approved by the Anchorage School Board in order to hire teachers who have retired.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

COVID Turns Four; America Turns AwayNo more masks, lockdowns or free tests—what were we supposed to learn from four years of the coronavirus?

Source: Slate - 🏆 716. / 51 Read more »

Florida couple’s political debate turns violent when Republican attacks his Democratic fiancé, authorities sayRepublican chokes Democratic finance during heated political argument in Florida home, authorities say.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

City of Aurora turns elementary school into affordable housing in effort to end homelessnessA former Aurora elementary school is being transformed into affordable housing.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' Relationship Timeline: From High School Sweethearts to NFL CoupleET is taking a look back at the longtime romance between the NFL superstar and his other half.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »