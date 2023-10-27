Couple indicted on child pornography charges

Alicia Patrick (pictured left) was jailed and then released on one charge related to indecent recording and photographing of a three-year-old girl, while Tucker Patrick was indicted on five counts of pornography involving children depicting sexual situations. He is also free on bond.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A recently divorced Dothan couple faces charges that they produced illegal photographs or recordings of children. Alicia Patrick, 34, was jailed and then released on $60,000 bond on Thursday, court records reveal on one charge.

Her indictment, dated October 17, alleges that Patrick recorded or photographed a three-year-old girl standing in a room with cake “smeared on her body.” Tucker Patrick was indicted on five counts of pornography involving children depicting sexual situations. He is also free on bond. headtopics.com

None of the indictments reveal the date of the alleged incidents nor show the relationship between the children and the Patricks.

