Couple Found Dead in Danbury Township Home

A Danbury Township couple was found dead in their home after officers were called for a welfare check. Gena Spencer and Pat Winke died in their North Hidden Beach Road home days before family and neighbors called police.

The cause of death is still unknown.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cleveland19news / 🏆 70. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Thornton Township votes down mental health, Homer Glen voters support dissolving Homer TownshipVoters in the south and southwest suburbs had major referendums to decide, such as projects at Lemont and Robbins park districts, dissolving Homer Township, and a number of questions in Richton Par…

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

House explodes outside Pittsburgh, leaving 2 people dead: 'Complete devastation'Two people were found dead after a house exploded in Crescent Township, northwest of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »

Former JEA CEO found guilty in federal fraud, conspiracy case; former CFO found not guiltyFormer JEA CEO Aaron Zahn was found guilty by a federal jury on Friday of attempting to defraud the city-owned utility.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Shedd Aquarium names rescued otter pup found in Alaska after city in which he was foundA sea otter pup who was rescued by Alaskan wildlife last October has been named after the city where he was found.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Georgia couple arrested, found asleep as kids wander away on Daytona Beach, deputy video showsA Georgia family's vacation ended with the parents arrested and their children wandering Daytona Beach.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Georgia couple arrested, found asleep as kids wander away on Daytona Beach, deputy video showsA Georgia family's vacation ended with the parents arrested and their children wandering Daytona Beach.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »