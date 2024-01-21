Couple Adopts Baby Surrendered at Fire Station

Nearly two years ago, Chris and Brittany Tyler were at home in Louisville, Kentucky, when they read a news story online about a newborn who was surrendered at a local fire station under the state's Safe Infants Act. Last month, the Tylers adopted the baby they read about, a boy whom they named Samuel. Chris Tyler said he and his wife became foster parents nearly seven years ago after struggling with infertility for years.

Already the parents of two adopted sons, ages 5 and 7, the Tylers said when they read the news story about the infant surrendered at the fire station, they 'prayed and hoped' they would be asked to take in the baby





