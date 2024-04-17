County Board of Supervisors Approves Hiring Mental Health Follow-Up Teams

The county Board of Supervisors passed a motion recently to hire eight teams of two mental health workers whose job would be to follow up with people in the days and weeks after a mental health crisis.Each follow-up team will consist of one medical case worker and one community health worker, according to the county. If a person is not reachable by phone, those teams will go out in person to the individual to try and connect them to ongoing treatment.
“So that they can hopefully avoid a future mental health crisis, get them into the care that they need. And we can hopefully avoid future interactions with the justice system and maybe even homelessness,” said Kyla Coates, justice and mental health deputy for county Supervisor Janice Hahn.The county will accept $2.2 million in one-time Crisis Care Mobile Units grants from the state to fund the follow-up teams.
Each follow-up team will have one medical case worker and one community health worker, according to the county. If a person is not reachable by phone, those teams will go out in person to the individual to try and connect them to ongoing treatment.Historically, people needing urgent mental health crisis support have said that response times for the county’s Psychiatric Mobile Response Teams have been too long, in some cases ranging from hours to a whole day.
County Board Of Supervisors Mental Health Follow-Up Teams Crisis Treatment
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »
Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »
Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »
Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »
Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »
Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »