Country Star Zach Bryan Honors Slain NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller at Concert

Country star Zach Bryan honored slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller during his concert in Long Island . Bryan expressed his respect and love for the police and dedicated a song to Diller and all first responders .

