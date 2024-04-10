Country Star Wynonna Judd's Daughter Arrested for Indecent Exposure

The daughter of country star Wynonna Judd , Grace Kelley, was arrested in Alabama for allegedly exposing herself on a busy road. She was charged with indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operations .

This is not her first arrest, as she was previously arrested for possession of meth and violating parole.

Wynonna Judd Daughter Arrest Indecent Exposure Alabama Obstructing Governmental Operations Drug-Related Offenses

