Country star Lee Greenwood doubts AI will 'take over human input'

Lee Greenwood believes artificial intelligence is incapable of replacing the human ability to be creative when it comes to producing new music and art. Country music legend Lee Greenwood knows the importance of creating from the heart.singer has more than half a century of experience in the entertainment world, with dozens of hit songs and albums under his belt.

artificial intelligence

and figuring out if AI has a place in the ever-changing landscape of the music industry, Greenwood took a cue from the past. "I approach this just like when guitar players first got a wah-wah pedal and the chorus on an organ – it's like, it's kind of a new thing," he told Fox News Digital."If it's going to be helpful, that's fine."

Lee Greenwood questioned the role of artificial intelligence in music.has been a mainstay on the country music charts ever since he was discovered in Nevada years ago. "It will not replace the human ability to be creative," he said. headtopics.com

"I would never encourage artists to do that, to fall back on something that takes place over your own creative ability. So, I don't know."

The "America’s Got Talent" judge tells Fox News Digital why he doesn’t like AI technology in songwriting.

He's had a few discussions with his family about the presence of AI in the recording industry.

Greenwood said AI will not"replace the human ability to be creative."Greenwood and wife Kimberly Payne have two sons, Dalton and Parker."My two sons have said that AI has a place, and it will actually take over human input in years to come," Greenwood said."I don't agree with that."

Greenwood has two sons, Dalton and Parker, with his wife of more than 30 years, Kimberly Payne, a former Miss Tennessee USA.

Just as with any instrument, Greenwood thinks AI can be a useful device to advance technology.

"I believe that, in the end, it'll just be a tool to use in all [industries], and hopefully it will advance the human race," he said.

Greenwood has released more than 20 albums throughout his career.

(Robyn McIsaac / Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project)

"It will let us be quicker and faster to resolve problems such as disease, overpopulation and ecology."

