Country Singer Morgan Wallen's Fans Boo Taylor Swift at Concert

The country singer -songwriter performed at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis this week ... where he claims he set the attendance record for the building on back-to-back nights, the first person to ever do so. After giving his thanks to the crowd, MW decides to crack a joke ... saying he'd keep hold of the record until Swift eventually came to the stadium in the fall. Welp, Wallen fans don't exactly laugh along with the man they all came to see ...
instead, they start to boo in full force, expressing their displeasure with Swift. Morgan tries to temper their anger, saying they don't have to boo her ... but, ultimately gives up and just thanks the audience for always having his back. Wallen didn't try to stir up animosity -- there's no bad blood between the two as far as we can tell ... but, it seems his fans aren't exactly Swifties
Country Singer Morgan Wallen Attendance Record Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis Taylor Swift Fans Boo Concert
