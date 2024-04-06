Country Singer Morgan Wallen's Fans Boo Taylor Swift at Concert

The country singer -songwriter performed at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis this week ... where he claims he set the attendance record for the building on back-to-back nights, the first person to ever do so. After giving his thanks to the crowd, MW decides to crack a joke ... saying he'd keep hold of the record until Swift eventually came to the stadium in the fall. Welp, Wallen fans don't exactly laugh along with the man they all came to see ...

instead, they start to boo in full force, expressing their displeasure with Swift. Morgan tries to temper their anger, saying they don't have to boo her ... but, ultimately gives up and just thanks the audience for always having his back. Wallen didn't try to stir up animosity -- there's no bad blood between the two as far as we can tell ... but, it seems his fans aren't exactly Swifties

Country Singer Morgan Wallen Attendance Record Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis Taylor Swift Fans Boo Concert

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TMZ / 🏆 379. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Post Malone Teases Morgan Wallen Song After Country Music PivotPost Malone hinted he might collaborate with Morgan Wallen on a song after they performed together at the 2023 CMA Awards

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Jordan Davis, Morgan Wallen & Big Loud Publishing Lead 2024 AIMP Nashville Country Awards HonoreesOthers honored during the awards show, held at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, include Mae Estes and Rocky Block.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Post Malone Proves ‘Teamwork Makes the Dream Work’ In Snippet of Unreleased Morgan Wallen CollaborationPost Malone posted a video in which he is jamming out to a snippet of an as-yet-unreleased uptempo Morgan Wallen collaboration.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Morgan Wallen to Play London’s Hyde ParkMorgan Wallen is set to play at London's Hyde Park. Get the details.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

How Much Are Morgan Wallen Tickets to One Night at a Time World Tour?Secure your seats now.

Source: StyleCaster - 🏆 104. / 63 Read more »

Taylor Swift's Father Scott Swift not charged over alleged assaultTaylor Swift's father Scott Swift not charged over alleged assault with Australian photographer on Eras Tour

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »