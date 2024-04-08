Country Groups Little Big Town and Sugarland Perform Phil Collins' 'Take Me Home'

Country groups Little Big Town and Sugarland have come together to perform a rendition of the 1985 pop hit ' Take Me Home ' by Phil Collins . The performance took place at Austin's Moody Center , with all six vocalists from both groups having a solo moment.

The collaboration is part of their upcoming tour, titled after Collins' song, which will start on October 24 in Greenville, South Carolina.

