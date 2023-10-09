Country Garden Holdings Warns of Difficulty in Meeting Debt Obligations

Country Garden Holdings 2007, -6.67% has warned that it won’t be able to meet all of its offshore payment obligations when they come due, the latest Chinese property developer to flag liquidity and business challenges.

The company said Tuesday that non-payments may lead to creditors demanding an acceleration of payments. “The group faces significant uncertainty regarding asset disposals, and its liquidity position is expected to remain very tight in the short- to medium-term,” it said.

Chinese developer Country Garden faces fresh offshore payments deadlineChinese property developer Country Garden (2007.HK), which missed two dollar interest payments last month, faces another deadline on Monday with two coupons totalling $66.8 million coming due.

