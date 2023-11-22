Counterfeit Versions of Weight Loss Drug Wegovy Raise Concerns

With the increasing popularity of weight loss medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Rybelsus, manufacturers are struggling to meet the demand. The recent approval of Eli Lilly's Mounjaro, a drug already approved for diabetes but renamed for weight management, will further increase the demand. Novo Nordisk, the maker of Ozempic, Wegovy, and Rybelsus, has delayed the release of new starter doses of Wegovy to ensure that current users can continue their treatment.

However, counterfeit versions of these drugs are appearing in the market, raising concerns among doctors about their safety and effectiveness





TIMEHealth » / 🏆 121. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Novo investors seek clarity on Wegovy weight-loss drug shortagesWhen Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) publishes third-quarter results next week investors and analysts are hoping the company will clarify when limits on the supply of starter doses of its weight-loss drug Wegovy in the United States will cease.

Source: Reuters - 🏆 2. / 97 Read more »

Ozempic, Wegovy demand drives up illegal sales of weight-loss drugsToday's Video Headlines: 11/1/23

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Exclusive: Novo hires FUJIFILM unit to help make Wegovy weight-loss drugNovo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) has hired FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies to fill Wegovy injection pens, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the Danish drugmaker scrambles to boost output of its hugely popular weight-loss drug.

Source: Reuters - 🏆 2. / 97 Read more »

Wegovy Maker Novo Nordisk’s Profit Surges on Weight-Loss-Drug DemandDanish pharmaceutical giant says it will continue to restrict supply in the U.S. as it boosts production capacity

Source: WSJ - 🏆 98. / 63 Read more »

Weight-loss drug Wegovy could get expanded FDA approval within six months, Novo Nordisk saysNovo Nordisk said its blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy could receive expanded approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration within six months.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Scientists Warn: Popular Weight Loss Medications Like Ozempic and Wegovy Could Be Dangerous for ChildrenScience, Space and Technology News 2023

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »