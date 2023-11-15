Councilmember Allen Introduces Bills to Create Pedestrianized Corridors

Ward 6 Councilmember Charles Allen is introducing two bills to create more regular pedestrianized corridors in the District. The goal is to designate more desirable areas for people to gather and local businesses to thrive.

The Public Life and Activity Zones Amendment (“PLAZA”) Act of 2023 directs the District Department of Transportation (“DDOT”) to identify and designate one corridor that is at least one-quarter mile long to be closed to personal vehicle traffic for at least 24 daytime hours per week starting in October 2026, with two more corridors to be designated by 2027. Councilmember Allen will also reintroduce a bill originally introduced in 2018: the Game On: Providing Leisure Activities for Youth Amendment Act of 2023, which would allow residents to close their block to play in the street on short notice. “Open Streets and Adams Morgan Day are incredibly popular for a reason, and pedestrian-friendly City Center and the Wharf are driving economic activity in our city

