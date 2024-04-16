Council for Responsible Nutrition Adopts New Guidelines for Melatonin Supplements

As more children go to the emergency room for taking melatonin without supervision, the Council for Responsible Nutrition has adopted new voluntary packaging guidelines for makers of the hormone supplement to promote its" responsible use ." Melatonin supplements are commonly used as a sleep aid , and although generally have few side effects , they can cause issues for those taking high doses.

The new guidelines for melatonin supplements include labels that remind users that melatonin can cause drowsiness, and the implementation of child-deterrent packaging. “These are just the latest in a series of voluntary guidelines that CRN members have adopted that underscore CRN’s unwavering commitment to the well-being of consumers and the integrity of the dietary supplement market,” said Council for Responsible Nutrition President Steve Mister. “By setting these high standards, we help our members offer products that are responsibly manufactured and marketed, and widely trusted by consumers.

Council For Responsible Nutrition Melatonin Supplements Packaging Guidelines Responsible Use Sleep Aid Side Effects Child-Deterrent Packaging Gummy Forms

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



10News / 🏆 732. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Postdoctoral Fellowship in Nutrition at USDA/ARS Children's Nutrition Research CenterA Postdoctoral Fellowship in nutrition is available in the laboratory of Teresa A. Davis, Ph.D. at the USDA/ARS Children's Nutrition Research Center (CNRC) at Baylor College of Medicine. The position offers the opportunity to gain technical experience in tissue and whole body protein turnover using stable- and radio-isotope methodology, pancreatic-substrate clamps, energy balance and body composition assessment, muscle morphometry, cell proliferation, nutrient signaling, and molecular biology laboratory techniques. The Postdoctoral Fellow will participate in the CNRC Postdoctoral Fellowship Training Program designed to promote the career development of the CNRC Fellows.

Source: NatureMedicine - 🏆 451. / 53 Read more »

UN Security Council adopts Gaza cease-fire resolutionThe U.S. abstained from voting on the resolution.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

UN Human Rights Council adopts resolution on Israel's accountability for possible war crimes in GazaThe United Nations Human Rights Council has adopted a resolution calling for Israel to be held accountable for possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. The resolution stresses the need for accountability to end impunity.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

City Council President Kenyatta Johnson discusses the new era for Philly City CouncilKenyatta Johnson talks about developing a new era for Philly City Council under his leadership, his relationship with Mayor Cherelle Parker and putting forth a positive vision for the city.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz First Look: A New Face That's In-Your-FaceThe updated small pickup truck adopts a bold new grille.

Source: MotorTrend - 🏆 230. / 63 Read more »

Nutrition needs drive bee appetites | ScienceDailyScientists studied the foraging habits of wild bees. Their findings can help guide seed and plant choices that support and enhance wild bee populations. In short, their research showed that different bee species have different nutritional needs. Given that not all pollens are the same, bees forage accordingly to meet their unique needs.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »