Could The Semi-Trike Be The Ultimate Urban Cargo Hauler?

Brooklyn-based Civilized Cycles is all about transforming urban mobility to meet the ever-changing needs of commuters. Back in 2020, the brand released the Model 1, a low-step electric bike with a unique expandable luggage solution. With expandable panniers on either side, users had a lot of flexibility when it came to hauling things around. Now, Civilized Cycles is looking to level up when it comes to utility with its new Semi-Trike.

The initial rendering shows a three-wheeled “tractor” complete with a canopy to protect the rider from the elements. It comes with a comfy saddle with a backrest, and even has adjustable pedals and handlebars to ensure ergonomic efficiency for the rider. Up front, the trike gets a suspension fork and a 20-inch wheel shod in a four-inch wide fat tire. At the rear, power is sent to the ground by two eight-inch wheels powered by an axle-mounted motor.

