Could Suns emerge as Dame mega-deal's big winners by moving on from former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton?

If nothing else, the early days of Mat Ishbia's stewardship of the Phoenix Suns have showcased a willingness to take big risks. If Nurkić can stay on the floor enough to make the kind of impact that James Jones and Co. are envisioning, he could make the Ayton deal more than just “addition by subtraction” — and maybe a lot more, if the other newcomers hit, too.

Allen has shot 40% from 3 on more than seven attempts per 36 minutes overand adds a little catch-and-go/drive-a-closeout juice that Phoenix's non-stars lacked last season. Little just shot a career-high 36.8% on career-high volume while showing the ability to defend multiple positions. They'll give Vogel two more options to consider in a perimeter rotation featuring minimum-salary additions Eric Gordon, Yuta Watanabe, Keita Bates-Diop, Damion Lee and Josh Okogie — and another couple of credible contributors who could step in if any of Phoenix's vets miss time.

If none of them pop? Well, then a Suns team that entered Wednesday with four players whose salaries put themthis season has now broken Ayton's $32.5 million into four smaller, more easily movable contracts.

among 76 centers to log at least 2,500 minutes in that span. He's not Jokić or Draymond Green when it comes to making plays on the short roll, but he reads the floor, processes options and connects the dots faster and more fluidly than Ayton, who still has afive years into his career. On a Suns team that will likely see its fair share of traps to try to force the ball out of the hands of threats like Booker, Durant and Beal, that additional processing speed and playmaking versatility — as a solid screener, as a dribble-handoff hub, as a potential pick-and-pop threat, etc. — could add even more spice and punch to what promises to be one of the league's most devastating offenses.

If none of them pop? Well, then a Suns team that entered Wednesday with four players whose salaries put themthis season has now broken Ayton's $32.5 million into four smaller, more easily movable contracts. It's the same gambit the Mavericks pulled a couple of years back when they split Kristaps Porzingis into Davis Bertans and Spencer Dinwiddie; Dallas would later re-route both in deals that netted Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II.

It’ll remain to be seen whether Jones and his front office can pull off a similar flip, or if they’d even want to. If they do, though, now they’ve got more financial flexibility to try, along with more lineup flexibility around their tentpole stars and a lot more depth than the Suns featured when they bowed out this past spring. That it took Ayton to get there might seem like a curious, self-sabotaging sacrifice. In time, though, we might come to see it as a gamble the Suns had to take.