Could Matthew Gray Gubler Return for 'Criminal Minds: Evolution'?

The Big Picture After a successful 15-season run on CBS, Criminal Minds returned near the end of last year for a 16th season with Criminal Minds: Evolution. The new season saw the return of a handful of familiar faces, but one fan favorite was noticeably absent: Dr. Spencer Reid. Matthew Gray Gubler, who plays the beloved character, unfortunately had to sit out for Criminal Minds' return.
In a recent interview with The Six O'Clock Show, Gubler expressed his interest in reprising his role as Spencer. He didn't officially confirm anything, but just like fans, Gubler hopes he can return to the series sooner rather than later. When asked if he would ever step back into Spencer's shoes, he said, "Of course! I would be honored. I would absolutely love that.
Though Spencer wasn't physically present in Criminal Minds: Evolution, viewers were clued into his activities beyond his role at the BAU. Within the show's universe, Spencer and Matt Simmons (played by Daniel Henney earlier in the series) were sent on classified missions, with little information regarding where or what said assignments were.
Criminal Minds: Evolution premiered November 24, 2022 and catches viewers back up with the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit. The new season is set shortly after the world begins to reopen following pandemic closures, which were not only focused on containing a virus, but also created a dangerous new space — a global network of serial killers. headtopics.com
What Else Is Matthew Gray Gubler Doing? Following the initial end of Criminal Minds, Gubler recurred in Hulu's Dollface as well as starring in the 2021 feature King Knight, among other projects. Recently, Gubler released his second book, entitled The Little Kid with the Big Green Hand, which Gubler also illustrated.
Criminal Minds: Evolution is now streaming on Paramount+, with Criminal Minds Seasons 1-15 available on Hulu and Paramount+. Watch Gubler's full interview below: