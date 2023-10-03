Could Ivanka Trump face legal trouble over penthouse price?

The former president is facing a civil trial regarding New York Attorney General Letitia James' allegations of business fraud. James filed a $250 million lawsuit alleging that Donald Trump inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to obtain benefits such as better bank loans and reduced tax bills between 2011 and 2021.

Donald Bender, a partner at Mazars USA and longtime accountant for Donald Trump's businesses, testified that the valuation given for the Trump Park Avenue penthouse in Manhattan was different than a price offered toto buy it outright. James' lawsuit alleged the Trump Organization valued the apartment at $20.8 million, compared with the $8.

Ivanka Trump attends a meeting in the White House on August 2, 2017. Legal experts told Newsweek on Tuesday that she is unlikely to face any legal trouble after former President Donald Trump’s former accountant testified about discrepancies in the value of her penthouse.

Although the public heard Bender's testimony for the first time during the trial, the information would have been known to James and her team, Michael McAuliffe, a former federal prosecutor and former elected state attorney, toldHe said there is little likelihood that she will face a new case but remains"part of the fraud story the attorney general is telling to the judge. headtopics.com

"The information was almost certainly available to the attorney general and her team before now, and may have been known to them when making decisions about who to file civil fraud charges against within...

McAuliffe said Bender's testimony could influence whether Ivanka Trump"tries to invoke her right against self-incrimination based on how the testimony comes in and she's actually called as a witness.""There may be in theory federal exposure for her actions if they are within federal statute of limitations periods or she may have some other state law exposure," he said.

