Could Citizen Scientists Help Track the Spread of Myrtle Rust in Australia?

Myrtle rust is a deadly fungal disease that is affecting Australian plants. This article explores the possibility of using citizen scientists to track the spread of the disease.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



physorg_com / 🏆 388. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Citizen scientists contribute vital information about 35 seahorse speciesThanks to diligent observers, seahorses, those enigmatic and charismatic fish, are not only being discovered in new habitats and expanded geographic ranges, they are also being found at new ocean depths.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

'Tiny, beautiful, and completely unknown animals': Citizen scientists discover new beetles from the Borneo forestThe undiscovered small beetles in the tropical rainforest are probably endless. But that did not discourage citizen scientists on expeditions to the Ulu Temburong forest in Borneo to keep adding them to scientific records, one at a time.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

How ordinary travelers can become citizen scientistsAlisha McDarris is a DIY contributor at Popular Science. She’s a travel lover and true outdoor enthusiast who enjoys showing friends, family, heck, even strangers, how to stay safe out there and enjoy more time in the wild. When she’s not writing, you’ll find her backpacking, kayaking, rock climbing, or road tripping.

Source: PopSci - 🏆 298. / 63 Read more »

Brace Yourself For the Comeback of Citizen ScientistsFrom water-testing polluted rivers to measuring radiation levels, ordinary people are taking environmental research into their own hands.

Source: WIRED - 🏆 555. / 51 Read more »

Citizen Scientists Find Fifteen 'Active Asteroids'Citizen scientists with the Active Asteroid program have pored over more than 430,000 images and found 15 undiscovered active asteroids.

Source: universetoday - 🏆 297. / 63 Read more »

Citizen scientists and AI take a cosmic cruise to discover 430,000 new galaxiesRobert Lea is a science journalist in the U.K. whose articles have been published in Physics World, New Scientist, Astronomy Magazine, All About Space, Newsweek and ZME Science. He also writes about science communication for Elsevier and the European Journal of Physics. Rob holds a bachelor of science degree in physics and astronomy from the U.K.

Source: SPACEdotcom - 🏆 92. / 67 Read more »