Could 90 Day: The Last Resort Be Big Ed's Final Franchise Season?

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Big Ed Brown may not return to the franchise after 90 Day: The Last Resort and there are a few reasons for that. The 58-year-old has struggled to maintain a stable relationship with Liz Woods. Despite that, he has stayed by her side and tried to overcome personal differences.

In August 2023, Ed and Liz discussed how being on 90 Day: The Last Resort season 1 saved their relationship. The pair talked about their experience on the show and how it helped them grow. Liz shared that the classes and therapies allowed her and Ed to discover things about themselves that they needed to work on individually.

Big Ed Had A Breakthrough On 90 Day: The Last Resort Ed is an interesting guy, popular for his social media antics. However, the Arkansas native has toned down his controversial persona and has become more down-to-earth. Ed likes to tell jokes and make people laugh. He discovered he was a jester during past-life hypnosis therapy and decided to embrace that. headtopics.com

Big Ed & Liz Seem Happily Married Ed and Liz’s reality TV journey has almost ended. The two allegedly tied the knot, and according to 90dayfianceupdate, they have settled in Arkansas. Therefore, they may want to avoid the cameras as they begin their new lives together. Ed is also popular on social media and doesn’t need the show to make him more famous.

Read more:

screenrant »

Bears roster studs and duds in big, big win over CommandersJustin Fields, DJ Moore, Khalil Herbert and more all played great as the Bears got their first win in nearly a year.

Score big savings on a laptop computer before Amazon\u0027s Prime Big Deal DaysAmazon\u0027s Prime Big Deal Days event is still days away, but we\u0027ve already uncovered great deals on laptop computers.

Morning Smile: Congratulations to Lenny and Lexie ahead of their big wedding day!Morning Smile: Congratulations to Lenny and Lexie ahead of their big wedding day!

Amazon Prime Day 2023: - Best Beauty Big Deals to Expect This YearTreat yourself to major discounts on skin care, makeup, and hair tools before the big shopping event.

Psst, Apple AirPods Are On Sale Early For Amazon Prime’s Big Deals DayAccording to our professional shopping and sale-surfing opinion, the best time to buy a new pair of headphones — especially Apple ones — is during big sale moments.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023 — Prime Day 2.0 Is Coming This October“Prime Big Deal Days” kicks off this week to help shoppers save ahead of November’s Black Friday craze.