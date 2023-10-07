Could 90 Day: The Last Resort Be Big Ed's Final Franchise Season?

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Big Ed Brown may not return to the franchise after 90 Day: The Last Resort and there are a few reasons for that. The 58-year-old has struggled to maintain a stable relationship with Liz Woods. Despite that, he has stayed by her side and tried to overcome personal differences.
In August 2023, Ed and Liz discussed how being on 90 Day: The Last Resort season 1 saved their relationship. The pair talked about their experience on the show and how it helped them grow. Liz shared that the classes and therapies allowed her and Ed to discover things about themselves that they needed to work on individually.
Big Ed Had A Breakthrough On 90 Day: The Last Resort Ed is an interesting guy, popular for his social media antics. However, the Arkansas native has toned down his controversial persona and has become more down-to-earth. Ed likes to tell jokes and make people laugh. He discovered he was a jester during past-life hypnosis therapy and decided to embrace that.
Big Ed & Liz Seem Happily Married Ed and Liz’s reality TV journey has almost ended. The two allegedly tied the knot, and according to 90dayfianceupdate, they have settled in Arkansas. Therefore, they may want to avoid the cameras as they begin their new lives together. Ed is also popular on social media and doesn’t need the show to make him more famous.