Costco share fall following results, while Cardiff Oncology and MillerKnoll shares soar, and more moving stocks

Costco shares dipped in premarket trading on Wednesday, alongside TrueCar and Morphic Holdings. On the upside, Cardiff Oncology and MillerKnoll shares surged. Cardiff Oncology Inc. CRDF, +0.62% shares surged 32% on favorable data from two cancer drug trials — metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and small cell lung cancer treatment. Shares of MillerKnoll Inc. MLKN, -3.04% jumped 14.

1% after the furniture maker raised its full-year profit outlook.Morphic Holdings Inc. MORF, -7.82% shares fell 5% in premarket trading after the biopharmaceutical company said Chief Executive Praveen Tipirneni would take a medical leave of absence and return to the role after he recovers.

Shares of TrueCar Inc. TRUE, -0.88% dropped 4% in late trading on Tuesday after the online car platform said it has a new CFO. Costco Wholesale Corp. shares COST, -1.01% declined 2% in premarket trading. The warehouse club’s earnings topped Wall Street estimates, and the company’s chief financial officer said theft has not risen “dramatically” over the past year. However, the company, did not raise membership fees as some investors had hoped.

Progress Software Corp.’s PRGS, -1.42% stock dipped more than 1% despite net income and revenue that topped analysts’ estimates.