Costco's 24-carat gold bars are priced at about $1,930 — and reportedly selling out. Should you buy these, or gold in general, right now?

For between $60-$120 a year, Costco members enjoy deeply discounted household essentials, grocery items and more. The retailer has even branched out into some, um, more unique offerings such as engagement rings, swimming pools and even caskets, at low prices. And now, they’ve entered the commodity market with a new inventory item: gold bars.

The going rate for these gold bars? About $1,930, as of Thursday morning. And Costco limits members to just two bars. Even so, apparently, they are selling out. The offer at Costco relative to the spot gold price is competitive, says DepositAccounts.com founder Ken Tumin. “Costco members can also receive cash back by using their Costco credit card,” Tumin adds.

As for where to buy gold bullion in addition to Costco, some banks sell gold bars and online licensed retailers like the American Precious Metals Exchange (APMEX) and JM Bullion sell gold by weight, quantity and price. As of Wednesday, one ounce of gold from APMEX was available for $1,903.79 and JM Bullion was selling for $1,973.77 when paid for by e-check or wire. headtopics.com

Broadly speaking, Genesis Gold Group CEO Jonathan Rose says people often use gold as a hedge against inflation or a potential recession. “The price of precious metals will always fluctuate and we try to avoid speculating about the short term price of gold, with our eyes set on the medium and long term,” says Rose. That’s why the saying goes, ‘You don’t wait to buy gold. You buy gold and you wait.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Costco now sells gold bars, and customers are buying them fast'They're typically gone within a few hours,' a Costco executive said.

Costco vs. Sam’s Club: Which Has the Freshest Produce?America's two leading warehouse clubs both offer great deals, but which has the best-quality fruits and veggies?

Costco's Pushy Sales Tactics Are Becoming a Major Nuisance For Loyal CustomersSome Costco employees are having trouble taking no for an answer when they pitch membership upgrades, according to customers.

Costco's 1-ounce gold bars sell out within hoursLooking for something to add to your Costco cart along with the 30 rolls of toilet paper? How about a bar of gold?

Costco gold bars: Here's what's behind the demandLooking for something to add to your Costco cart along with the 30 rolls of toilet paper? How about a bar of gold? While not a typical outlet for the sale of precious metals, the members-only warehouse chain has seen its 1-ounce gold bars sell out faster than discounted 170-ounce jugs of laundry detergent. Last week, CFO Richard Galanti said the 1-ounce gold bars, sold exclusively online, are typically gone within hours of appearing on Costco’s website — adding that there’s a two-bar limit per member. Although one or two ounces of gold won’t have a huge impact on diversifying one’s investment portfolio, experts note that there’s been increasing investor demand for precious metals. Still, it’s important to pause and evaluate investment prospects.

10 Best Costco Frozen Foods for Weight LossYour ultimate source for expert nutrition tips and health advice, covering wellness, healthy recipes, cooking hacks, food news, style trends and shopping.