Costco Offers Weight Loss Program with Medications from Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk

Costco is partnering with Sesame to offer a weight loss program to its members, providing access to medications from pharmaceutical giants Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. For $179, Costco members can receive three months of clinical consultation and other services.

Clinicians will be able to prescribe popular weight loss drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Zepbound. This move comes as medically-supervised weight loss innovations are gaining traction.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxBusiness / 🏆 458. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Costco offers eligible members access to GLP-1 weight-loss drugsMembers of the warehouse club can now sign up for a service that offers access to drugs like Ozempic.

Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 480. / 51 Read more »

Costco now offers weight-loss program that includes Ozempic and WegovyCostco's health partner Sesame says the program can help a person lose 5% of their body weight in three months, 10% in six months, and 15% in a year.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Costco Offers Weight Loss Prescriptions to Members Through Sesame PartnershipCostco is now offering its U.S. members access to prescriptions for GLP-1 weight loss drugs through its low-cost health care partner Sesame. The partnership was formed after customers inquired about weight-loss help, leading to the development of a new program.

Source: dothaneagle - 🏆 337. / 59 Read more »

Costco Offers Weight Loss Drugs to MembersCostco now provides access to weight loss drugs for its members through a low-cost healthcare partner. The plan includes a video consultation with a weight loss doctor, prescription if needed, and guidance from healthcare providers. The cost is $179 for Costco members, excluding medication cost.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

Costco offers weight loss drug prescriptions to US membersThe warehouse retailer is now offering its US members access to prescriptions for GLP-1 weight loss drugs through its low-cost health care partner Sesame.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

Costco offers weight loss drugs to US members through Sesame partnershipThe warehouse retailer is now offering its US members access to prescriptions for GLP-1 weight loss drugs through its low-cost health care partner Sesame.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »