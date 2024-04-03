Costco offers weight loss drugs to US members through Sesame partnership

The warehouse retailer Costco is now offering its US members access to prescriptions for GLP-1 weight loss drugs through its low-cost healthcare partner Sesame. Costco first partnered with Sesame, a direct-to-consumer healthcare marketplace that connects medical providers nationwide with consumers, last fall when it began offering its members online health checkups for as low as $29.

But about two months after that announcement, Costco and Sesame noticed that about one in five customer inquiries was about weight-loss help and began working on a new program to address that interest, Sesame co-founder and president Michael Botta told CNN. 'It wasn't what we initially thought would make sense to offer for Costco members who were coming to Sesame,' he said

