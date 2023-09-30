Costco membership fee hike is coming

Price hikes will come for Costco memberships, its executive leadership confirms, but just when shoppers can expect the increase remains unknown. Richard Galanti, the company’s COST, -0.65% chief financial officer, said during a quarterly earnings call on Sept. 28 that the question of a membership-cost hike is a “matter of when, not if.

Related: Costco earnings: Can the retailer keep rolling as analysts speculate on membership-fee hike?

The CFO said the warehouse retailer’s last price increase was in June 2017. Costco has historically raised membership fees about every five years. The gap between that increase and today marks a time lapse he described as being “a little longer” than increases implemented in previous years.

Galanti said Costco does take the state of the economy into account when considering its rates. An inflation report out Friday showed the cost of goods and services rose 0.4% in August — the biggest increase in seven months — mostly because of higher gas RB00, -2.96% prices. But inflation more broadly continued to slow. headtopics.com

“You’ll see it happen at some point, and we can’t really tell you if it’s in our plans or not. We’ll let you know when we know,” he said during the earnings call.

Costco CFO doubles down on membership price hike: 'A question of when, not if'While the price of your Costco membership isn't going up yet, one executive has hinted at a future increase.

