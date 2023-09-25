Costco Earnings Are Today. A Membership Fee Increase Is in Focus.

The wholesale club hasn't increased its membership charges since 2017. Many on Wall Street think a boost is overdue. The company is scheduled to report its earnings for its fourth fiscal quarter, the three months through the end of August, after the market closes on Tuesday. Analysts are expecting Costco (ticker: COST) will post adjusted earnings of $4.

79 a share from $77.7 billion in sales, according to estimates from FactSet.

Because the company provides monthly sales updates, and has already reported numbers for 52 of the 53 weeks in its 2022-2023 fiscal year, the chances of a major surprise in terms of revenue are slim, wrote AB Bernstein analyst Dean Rosenblum in a note to clients.

A modest shortfall relative to expectations is possible, though. Sales have fallen slightly short of consensus forecasts in the past three fiscal quarter as consumers have become increasingly cautious. headtopics.com

Comparable-store sales have also been in a bit of a slump, decelerating steadily over the course of the past four quarters in what Evercore ISI analyst Greg Melich called “a year of the lowest comps since 2017.” Comparable-store sales rose by 14.9% in the quarter ending May 2022 but by that month this year, the gain was only 3.5%. They are expected to rise by the same amount this quarter, according to FactSet.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

UAW strike, Nike and Costco earnings, FOX Business’ Republican debate top week aheadThe UAW strike against Detroit's Big Three continues, plus earnings from Nike, Costco, CarMax and Carnival Corp. are on tap. And FOX Business Network hosts the Republican debate.

Costco earnings: Can the retailer keep rolling as analysts speculate on membership-fee hike?Costco Wholesale Corp. reports fiscal fourth-quarter results after the close on Tuesday.

Costco earnings, United Natural Foods, new home sales: 3 things to watch By Investing.comCostco earnings, United Natural Foods, new home sales: 3 things to watch

Costco Latest Retailer To Offer Doctor Visits Via Online PartnerCostco will offer its members access to physicians through a partnership with the online marketplace Sesame.

48K mattresses exclusively sold at Costco recalled due to complaints of moldCostco has recalled nearly 50,000 mattresses after almost 550 customers reported mold problems.

Costco now offering virtual medical care for $29Costco partners with online marketplace in selling health care services to the uninsured or those who prefer to pay cash.

Costco Wholesale’s next quarterly results might not be enough to move the stock, but news about a potential increase in membership fees would do the trick, analysts say.

The company is scheduled to report its earnings for its fourth fiscal quarter, the three months through the end of August, after the market closes on Tuesday. Analysts are expecting Costco (ticker: COST) will post adjusted earnings of $4.79 a share from $77.7 billion in sales, according to estimates from FactSet.

Because the company provides monthly sales updates, and has already reported numbers for 52 of the 53 weeks in its 2022-2023 fiscal year, the chances of a major surprise in terms of revenue are slim, wrote AB Bernstein analyst Dean Rosenblum in a note to clients.

A modest shortfall relative to expectations is possible, though. Sales have fallen slightly short of consensus forecasts in the past three fiscal quarter as consumers have become increasingly cautious.

Comparable-store sales have also been in a bit of a slump, decelerating steadily over the course of the past four quarters in what Evercore ISI analyst Greg Melich called “a year of the lowest comps since 2017.” Comparable-store sales rose by 14.9% in the quarter ending May 2022 but by that month this year, the gain was only 3.5%. They are expected to rise by the same amount this quarter, according to FactSet.

While the quarter got off to a “relatively concerning” start, according to Melich, sales improved throughout the summer, putting the company on track for a solid report, he said. Visits to Costco during those months were higher than in the same period a year earlier, according to data from Placer.ai.

Melich rates the stock Outperform with a $600 price target. Costco is one of his top five picks.

According to Rosenblum, the company’s financial performance may well take a back seat to other news. The biggest would be any updates on whether Costco is planning to increase its annual membership fee—a move that many on Wall Street believe is long overdue.

Analysts point out that Costco has historically raised fees about once every five or six years. The latest increase was in 2017, but the company has held off on increasing rates to avoid alienating customers who have been struggling with higher costs for groceries. Costco currently charges $60 for a basic membership and $120 for an executive membership.

“The company has been reluctant to give members a clear opportunity to churn given dramatic inflation in its core staples categories,” Rosenblum wrote. “Now that food inflation has abated somewhat, Costco may capitalize on the moment and plan for a fee increase.”

If Costco were to increase fees, it would likely fuel a gain in the stock, Melich and Rosenblum said. Costco shares have been on a tear this year, gaining 22% while the S&P 500 is up about 13%.

Write to Sabrina Escobar at sabrina.escobar@barrons.com