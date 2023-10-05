Costco chili is back \u2014 and so is debate about its ingredients: 'That's not chili'

Costco has brought back one of its fall favorites, the Kirkland Signature Chili, sparking controversy over one key ingredient. Do beans belong in chili?Costco sells out of 1-ounce gold bars as Menendez faces fed probe over gold stashGrocery giant Costco has brought back one of its fall favorites, the Kirkland Signature Chili, sparking controversy over one key ingredient.

As the TikToker documented what the delicious dish looks like heated, many viewers took to the comments section to express dismay. “There’s no beans in chilli……I don’t know what that is but it’s not chilli…… still looks pretty good though,” one user wrote.“Chili master here folks, it’s official, this isn’t chili,” someone else declared. “Costco needs to remove this so call Chili from it’s store now.”“Is that an American thing? 100% we put beans in our chilli in Canada,” one TikToker shared.

Fans flooded the comments, with many asking why the product is stored on shelves at the supermarket and in restaurants. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

How to spot \u2014 and avoid \u2014 personal loan scamsSigns of fraudulent loans include texts inviting you to apply, guaranteed approval and asking for money upfront.

NJ family of four dead \u2014 including kids, 10 and 6 \u2014 in possible murder-suicideToday's Video Headlines: 10\/05\/23

How this one popular restaurant can make \u2014 or break \u2014 a mallVideo of Cheesecake Factory

Breitbart’s Carney: Housing\u00a0Gone Berserk \u2014 It’s ‘Least\u00a0Affordable’ Market We\u00a0Ever HadSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Exclusive \u2014 Sen. Marsha Blackburn: ‘Abhorrent’ Commerce Secretary Sees No Reason to Visit TaiwanSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Jefferson County airport announces full shift to unleaded fuel by 2027 \u2014 reducing contamination for neighborhoodsRocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport said Wednesday it will fully shift from the use of toxic leaded aviation gasoline to unleaded fuel at its facility within four years.