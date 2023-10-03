Costa Mesa nanny convicted as serial molester

Matthew Zakrzewski, 30, was convicted in Orange County Superior Court of sex crimes against 17 boys he had been hired to babysit from 2014 to 2019.Prosecutors said Matthew Zakrzewski, 30, lured parents to his babysitting service and then sexually abused the children entrusted to his care. The victims ranged from 2 to 14 years old.

“The defendant was a mastermind at preying upon these families, not just grooming the children but grooming the parents,” Deputy Dist. Atty. Juliet Oliver told jurors.The prosecution’s case was bolstered by an enormous stash of photos and videos Zakrzewski had taken of himself molesting kids.

Orange County authorities announce more felony charges against Matthew Antonio Zakrzewski, who is accused of molesting 17 boys, ages 2 through 12.An Orange County jury convicted Zakrzewski of 34 counts of sex crimes, including lewd and lascivious acts on children and possession of child pornography, after a three-week trial in Santa Ana.

During his years as a self-employed nanny, Zakrzewski advertised himself as especially skilled with special-needs children, which made him appealing to parents who desperately needed help. A Laguna Beach woman whose 8-year-old son was molested by Zakrzewski testified that her son had disruptive mood dysregulation disorder, and that Zakrzewski seemed kind and patient. She was impressed by photos he had posted online of himself playing with kids. headtopics.com

“There just looked like a lot of joy,” the mother said, adding “there were lots of reviews saying he was a wonderful caregiver.” He told her he understood children with emotional difficulties and knew how to redirect their attention when they had meltdowns.In some cases, prosecutor Oliver told jurors, the victims “really loved the defendant” and endured sexual abuse “not even knowing it was wrong.

