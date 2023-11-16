Cost of Thanksgiving Dinner for 10 People to be 4.5% Lower Than Last Year

The estimated cost of a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people will be 4.5% lower than a year ago, according to an analysis released Wednesday by the American Farm Bureau Federation. The AFBF’s analysis looks at the cost of Thanksgiving staples, such as turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, and coffee and milk. The AFBF said providing enough food for 10 people with plenty of leftovers would cost $61.

17 this year, down from $64.05 last year, but up from $53.31 in 2021. Many Thanksgiving staples are less expensive than a year ago. The largest decrease was for the price of whipping cream, which saw a 22.8% drop. After the cost of turkey rose 21% between 2021 and 2022, turkey prices have declined 5.6% in the last year. Other staples, such as stuffing mix, pie crusts, frozen peas and milk, are also cheaper. Americans should also have an easier time affording Thanksgiving meals, as average weekly earnings are up 3.2% in the last year, as of October, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistic

