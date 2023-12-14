Cost of Advanced Manufacturing Training Center Project Nearly Doubles

The project was initially estimated to cost $13.2 million, and over the years the county added funds to account for project price increases which were due, in part, to inflation and the pandemic. Recent estimates show construction alone will cost close to $25 million, which is close to double the initial project price. Despite the advanced manufacturing training center, the land on which it will sit remains barren.

In that time, the project price tag has nearly doubled and all but one county commissioner voted to further delay the project during 2023-2024 budget talks in September. The property, located at the corner of Sous Vide Way and City Base Landing on the Southeast Side, is in Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert’s precinct. Calvert argued unsuccessfully to commissioners in September that they should vote to fund the approximately $7 million in increased costs and pre-development expenses with the present budget to lock in construction costs before they inevitably balloon even further





