Cost estimates for connecting River Walk to San Pedro Creek Culture Park to be unveiled

The public will finally learn Tuesday evening how much it would cost to connect the River Walk to the San Pedro Creek Culture Park. The San Antonio River Authority will unveil the cost estimates for a proposed pedestrian trail that would link the two destinations — a vision of the late engineer Al Groves that Precinct 4 County Commissioner Tommy Calvert has taken up. Calvert set aside $41.
1 million of his precinct’s capital improvement dollars for the proposed project, known as The Link, in 2021. But it remains to be seen who else will be willing to fund what is expected to be a costly endeavor. “If we can get this done, this will make San Antonio’s downtown one of the best downtowns in the world,” Calvert said at a November public meeting about the proposed project. Bexar County Commissioners Court was split in 2022 over whether to pay for the feasibility study, which is the first step in turning a proposal for a capital project into a realit
