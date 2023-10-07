Cory Mills says Biden's policy decisions helped fuel Hamas attack on Israel

Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) said Israel will have to respond with tremendous force and slammed President Joe Biden for putting policies in place that fueled the conflict.

“I think that's absolutely absurd given the fact that the president of Iran posted on Twitter that he would use the $6 billion in any way that he sees fit,” Mills said when asked about the White House’s response in an interview with the Washington Examiner.

“We know this historically, that every time we have released funds to Iran, who is the largest state sponsor of terror, that proxy militias within the region has continued attacks and try and destabilize or target Western allies or Americans in general,” Mills said. headtopics.com

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a state of war following the deadly attacks. Mills praised Netanyahu’s quick declaration of war, noting “a very swift and violent counter-offensive is needed” to take out “Hamas targets within the Gaza area and around Gaza.

The attacks have been occurring for several hours, with Hamas claiming to have fired more than 5,000 rockets into Israel.

