Cory Booker leaves Israel after sheltering during Hamas attack

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) was in Israel and sheltered in place during the Hamas attacks launched early on Saturday.

Booker arrived in Israel on Friday ahead of the start of an Abraham Accords-focused N7 summit on regional economic integration in Tel Aviv, where he was scheduled to speak this week.

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan also believes that there are dozens of American nationals currently being held in the Gaza Strip, a Palestine enclave controlled by Hamas. Israel's Embassy to the United States reported that over 100 soldiers and civilians have been kidnapped in Gaza, according to the Jerusalem Post. headtopics.com

Booker, who sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, released a statement condemning the Hamas attack on Saturday."I emphatically condemn Hamas' horrific acts of violence, kidnapping, and terror targeting Israeli families, children, and other civilians in towns and cities across the nation of Israel," Booker said.

