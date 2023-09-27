Corrupt ex-NJ mayor indicted after trying to run for office again despite a court ban: ‘That is bold’

A former New Jersey mayor who was banned from public office after serving time for corruption has been indicted once more — this time, for breaking a court order that barred him from ever stepping … Jose “Joey” Torres — the 64-year-old former mayor of Paterson — served more than a year in state prison after he pleaded guilty in 2017 to having municipal workers renovate a family business on the city’s dime,After the plea, state courts forbid...

Jose “Joey” Torres — the 64-year-old former mayor of Paterson — served more than a year in state prison after he pleaded guilty in 2017 to having municipal workers renovate a family business on the city’s dime,After the plea, state courts forbid the longtime Democratic politico from seeking or holding office in the future — an order he blatantly ignored last year when he filed to run for mayor once again.

When the Paterson city clerk rejected his petition, Torres sued, according to a statement from state Attorney General Matthew Platkin.grand jury had indicted Torres for fourth-degree criminal contempt of court as a result of his failed run.

“It takes remarkable brashness to flout a state court order and then attempt to strong-arm the city clerk, via civil litigation, into allowing an impermissible campaign to proceed,” Platkin said. “That is bold. And, according to the grand jury, it is also indictable.” headtopics.

Former Paterson, New Jersey Mayor Jose “Joey” was indicted for breaking a court order that banned him from running for office again.

Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Torres could face another 18 months in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 if found guilty, the AG said.

The infamously corrupt Torres pleaded guilty six years ago to a charge of conspiracy to commit official misconduct after admitting he told city workers to renovate a warehouse his daughter and nephew were leasing for their liquor distribution business,

The workers’ labor was marked as overtime and paid for by Paterson’s taxpayers — a move that landed Torres in front of a judge, who later sentenced him to five years in state prison.Torres pleaded guilty to corruption charges in 2017.After his plea deal, state courts forbid Torres from running for or holding public office.After the plea, Torres agreed to a forfeiture order that banned him from ever holding public office or employment in the Garden State. If he broke the agreement, he’d face a contempt charge.

Despite this, Torres submitted nominating petitions to the city clerk last March and sued when the clerk refused to take them.