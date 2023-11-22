Corridor Study of Interstate 10 Freeway in Maricopa County

The Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG) has begun a corridor study of the Interstate 10 Freeway from the Deck Park Tunnel to the Interstate 10 (I-10)/Interstate 17 (I-17) Interchange (also known as the Split). The study also includes the areas north and east of the I-10/State Route 51/Loop 202 interchange (Mini-Stack) and the north-south portion of I-10 south of the Mini-Stack near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The study area is shown in the map above.

The purpose of the study is to recommend design elements, operational strategies, and policy actions that may serve as the basis for design and construction for future projects in this corridor.





