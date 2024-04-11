Cornel West Selects Melina Abdullah as Running Mate for Independent Presidential Bid

Long-shot presidential candidate Cornel West has chosen Melina Abdullah , a professor and co-founder of Black Lives Matter , as his running mate for his independent presidential bid. West announced his decision on the Tavis Smiley Radio Show, praising Abdullah's commitment to empowering poor and working people of all colors.

Abdullah is known for her advocacy for truth, justice, and transformative change in areas such as education, worker rights, and racial and gender justice.

Cornel West Melina Abdullah Running Mate Independent Presidential Bid Black Lives Matter Empowerment Advocacy Education Worker Rights Racial Justice Gender Justice

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cornel West announces fellow academic Melina Abdullah as running mateIndependent presidential candidate Cornel West announced fellow academic Melina Abdullah as his vice presidential nominee in an interview on “The Tavis Smiley Show.”

Source: cnni - 🏆 326. / 59 Read more »

Cornel West announces BLM activist, professor Melina Abdullah as VP pickIndependent presidential candidate Cornel West on Wednesday announced his running mate, Melina Abdullah, a Pan-African studies professor and co-founder of Black Lives Matter Los Angeles.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Cornel West selects L.A. professor and activist Melina Abdullah as presidential running mateAbdullah, a co-founder of Black Lives Matter-Los Angeles, said she and West 'want to disrupt the narrative that you have only two choices,' referring to Biden and Trump.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Cornel West chooses Black Lives Matter activist Melina Abdullah as his vice presidentThe independent candidate needs a VP pick to gain access to the ballot in a number of states.

Source: politico - 🏆 381. / 59 Read more »

Cornel West announces Melina Abdullah as VP pickWest announced in October that he was running as an independent.

Source: axios - 🏆 302. / 63 Read more »