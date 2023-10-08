Cori Bush becomes latest Dem calling for peace on both sides as Hamas attack on Israel continues

More Democratic lawmakers and organizations are reacting to the ongoing battle between Israel and Hamas, calling for peace on both sides after the Palestinian terrorist group launched rockets from Gaza into Israel.
"I strongly condemn the targeting of civilians and I urge an immediate ceasefire and de-escalation to prevent further loss of life," Bush said in a statement to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
Bush is the latest"Squad" Democrat to release a statement on the attack. Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) also called for an end to the"deadly violence that is killing and traumatizing generations of Israelis and Palestinians alike — including the blockade of Gaza. headtopics.com
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said the attack was"devastating" for those"seeking a lasting peace and respect of human rights in Israel and Palestine" and condemned the Hamas attack. "We unequivocally condemn the killing of all civilians," DSA said in a post to X."It is imperative for international human rights law to be respected. But we cannot forget that the Israeli state has systematically denied Palestinians the right to self-determination for decades.