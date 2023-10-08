Cori Bush becomes latest Dem calling for peace on both sides as Hamas attack on Israel continues

More Democratic lawmakers and organizations are reacting to the ongoing battle between Israel and Hamas, calling for peace on both sides after the Palestinian terrorist group launched rockets from Gaza into Israel.

"I strongly condemn the targeting of civilians and I urge an immediate ceasefire and de-escalation to prevent further loss of life," Bush said in a statement to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Bush is the latest"Squad" Democrat to release a statement on the attack. Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) also called for an end to the"deadly violence that is killing and traumatizing generations of Israelis and Palestinians alike — including the blockade of Gaza. headtopics.com

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said the attack was"devastating" for those"seeking a lasting peace and respect of human rights in Israel and Palestine" and condemned the Hamas attack. "We unequivocally condemn the killing of all civilians," DSA said in a post to X."It is imperative for international human rights law to be respected. But we cannot forget that the Israeli state has systematically denied Palestinians the right to self-determination for decades.

Read more:

dcexaminer »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Netanyahu declares war after Hamas attackThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Videos Show 'Hamas Terrorists' Abduct Woman From Peace Festival in IsraelThe 25-year-old student was attending a music festival with her boyfriend when Hamas fighters attacked, videos shared on social media show.

Video: Biden Condemns Hamas Attack on IsraelThe president vowed that the United States “will not ever fail” to support Israel after the country faced an early-morning assault by Palestinian militants.

Israel at war after Hamas attackIsrael says it is now at war with Hamas and hasThis morning, Governor Shapiro made an announcement on social media, saying, 'I condemn the horrific acts of war

Israel at war after Hamas attackThe militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip have carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel, firing thousands of rockets.

Israel at war after Hamas attackWithout warning Saturday, Gaza's militant Hamas rulers attacked Israel by air, land and sea. The White House said that it “unequivocally condemns” the attacks.