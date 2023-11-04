Corey Seager Takes a Shot at Alex Bregman's Celebration

Win, but no moment got the crowd going like when Corey Seager made a comment that sounded awfully familiar. The World Series MVP took to the mic after the parade and shared a short, but sweet speech for Rangers fans. "Everybody was wondering what would happen if the Rangers didn't win the World Series. I guess we'll never know," said Seager. The comments were a shot at Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman's celebration after Houston won the AL West on the last day of the season

. "A lot of people were wondering what it was going to be like if the ‘Stros didn’t win the division. I guess we'll never know," Bregman said as he kicked off the champagne celebration. The Astros social media team posted a video of the comment with the caption "We celebrate titles in Houston." Seager doesn't speak much, but the Rangers shortstop clearly was not pleased by Bregman's comment. In case you forgot, the Rangers beat the Astros in ALCS

