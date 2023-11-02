Corey Seager named 2023 World Series MVP after heroic Fall Classic performance

But Seager has been in this position before, winning it all with the Los Angeles Dodgers during the shortened 2020 season. He was named World Series MVP then, hitting .400/.556/.700 in the six-game series with two homers and five RBI. In this series, Seager went 6-for-21 with all of his hits at one point being home runs, totaling three over the five games. He had six runs scored and six RBI as well. Seager went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in the Game 5 victory.

United States Headlines Read more: FOXNEWS »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NBCDFW: Corey Seager joins Hall of Fame company with 2023 World Series MVP awardTexas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager joined Hall of Fame company by winning the 2023 World Series MVP award.

Source: NBCDFW | Read more ⮕

FOXSPORTS: 'Locked-in' Corey Seager swinging World Series one swing at a timeThe Rangers' Corey Seager epitomizes the phrase, 'act like you've been there before,' because, well, he has — and he's now fueled both of Texas' World Series wins.

Source: FOXSports | Read more ⮕

WSJ: Corey Seager: The Mysterious Pregame Ritual of a World Series StarTexas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager rebuilds his swing from scratch every day. It’s working for him.

Source: WSJ | Read more ⮕

STARTELEGRAM: How did Corey Seager’s home run in game 3 of the World Series make history?The Texas Rangers won game 3 of the World Series in part due to a massive home run by Corey Seager. Just how far did Seager’s home run go?

Source: startelegram | Read more ⮕

WASHINGTONPOST: World Series live updates: Corey Seager extends Rangers’ early lead in Game 4The Texas Rangers grabbed the World Series lead Monday, despite injuries to Max Scherzer and Adolis García. Can the Arizona Diamondbacks bounce back?

Source: washingtonpost | Read more ⮕

LATIMES: Marcus Semien, Corey Seager power Rangers over Diamondbacks for 3-1 World Series leadMarcus Semien had five RBI's, Corey Seager hit a home run and the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-7 to take a 3-1 World Series lead.

Source: latimes | Read more ⮕