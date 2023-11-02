Corey Seager joins Reggie Jackson as only MLB position player to win World Series MVP twice

Seager joins"Mr. October" Reggie Jackson in the club of two. The only other players to win World Series MVP multiple times are pitchers Sandy Koufax and Bob Gibson.

