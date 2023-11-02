Corey Seager Joins Elite Baseball Club With Second World Series MVP

Just Seager and Jackson have won the award on two different teams. Jackson, also known nicknamed “Mr. October,” earned the award with the Athletics in 1973 and the Yankees in ‘77.In his 66 at-bats this postseason run, the shortstop finished with six home runs, 18 runs, 21 hits and 12 RBIs. He averaged .318/.451/1.133.

ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

United States Headlines Read more: STARTELEGRAM »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NBCDFW: Corey Seager joins Hall of Fame company with 2023 World Series MVP awardTexas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager joined Hall of Fame company by winning the 2023 World Series MVP award.

Source: NBCDFW | Read more ⮕

KIRO7SEATTLE: Corey Seager joins Reggie Jackson as only MLB position player to win World Series MVP twiceCorey Seager mashed his way into MLB history.

Source: KIRO7Seattle | Read more ⮕

ESPN: Rangers' Corey Seager wins second World Series MVP awardCorey Seager, who led the way for the Rangers as they claimed their first World Series crown, joined Reggie Jackson as just the second player to win World Series MVP awards for two different teams.

Source: espn | Read more ⮕

FOXNEWS: Corey Seager named 2023 World Series MVP after heroic Fall Classic performanceThe Texas Rangers are the 2023 World Series champions, and Corey Seager was named MVP of the series as his performances helped take down the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games.

Source: FoxNews | Read more ⮕

WASHTIMES: Corey Seager earns second World Series MVP, joining Sandy Koufax, Bob Gibson and Reggie JacksonCorey Seager etched his name alongside three Hall of Famers, hitting 1,270 feet of home runs and getting a breakthrough single that lifted the Texas Rangers to their first World Series title.

Source: WashTimes | Read more ⮕

SDUT: Corey Seager earns second World Series MVP, joining Sandy Koufax, Bob Gibson and Reggie JacksonCorey Seager was voted the World Series Most Valuable Player after leading the Texas Rangers over the Arizona Diamondbacks for their first title

Source: sdut | Read more ⮕