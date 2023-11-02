Corey Seager earns second World Series MVP, joining Sandy Koufax, Bob Gibson and Reggie Jackson

His flair to punctuate the postseason with big hits has become as much a constant as his restrained on-field demeanor - one that broke briefly after his tying homer late in Game 1.Seager ended Zac Gallen’s no-hit bid with a single through a hole in a shifted infield leading off the seventh inning and scored his team’s first run on Mitch Garver’s single as the Rangers won 5-0 to take the World Series in five games.

He has so tormented the Diamondbacks that manager Torey Lovullo wanted to drive the All-Star shortstop from the opposing dugout when Seager played for the division rival Los Angeles Dodgers. “I actually sent Seager a limousine to take him to the airport and bring him to Texas when I heard he was going. I wanted him out of the NL West so bad,” Lovullo said Wednesday afternoon.Three years after earning World Series MVP for helping the Dodgers beat Tampa Bay, Seager boosted the Rangers to the first championship in the team’s 63 seasons. He had six RBIs against Arizona, finishing his postseason with a .318 average, six doubles, six homers, 15 walks and 12 RBIs in 17 games.

His career is in Mr. October territory: Seager has 19 homers and 48 RBIs in 78 postseason games, while Jacksom had 18 homers and 48 RBIs in 78 games.Seager sent Paul Sewald’s first-pitch fastball 418 feet into the the right-field seats to tie Friday’s opener in the ninth inning, and Texas went on to win 6-5 on Adolis García’s 11th-inning homer.

“We threw a gutter ball, basically, down the middle,” said Lovullo, who elected not to intentionally walk Seager. “I’ve got to be better at making that decision.”

