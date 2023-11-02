Corey Seager caps off gaudy postseason with championship, World Series MVP trophy

And all he did in Game 5 was get the Rangers’ first hit of the game and scoring what proved to be the only run the Rangers needed.“This is where you want to be at this moment. So having experience with this and fortunately for me, having experience with this it’s always kind of driven . I was fortunate enough to part of some good teams, and experience these things. This is definitely the motivation for me.

Seager, as expected, gushed only about his teammates, ownership and front office after he was presented with the MVP trophy. “It’s truly incredible to have this group behind us,” Seager said on the postgame broadcast, “and to be world champs, it’s crazy.”19 career playoff home runs rank second all-time among shortstops, just one off of Hall of Famer Derek Jeter. He was namedHe’s just the fourth multiple-time World Series MVP. The three others are each in the Hall of Fame, and are among the most revered players in baseball’s grand history: Sandy Koufax, Bob Gibson and Reggie Jackson.might sell Seager short.

Seager hit .318with six home runs, 18 runs scored and 12 RBIs in Texas’ four playoff series. He hit two home runs in the ALCS against the Houston Astros, including one in the first inning of Game 7 that helped spark a 11-4 win. His first of three in the World Series was a game-tying two-run home run in the ninth inning that sent Game 1 into extra innings.

Consider this: Jackson, dubbed “Mr. October” for his postseason heroics, had 18 home runs, 48 RBIs and totaled 148 bases in his 77 career playoff games. Seager played his 77th in Game 4 on Tuesday and has 19 home runs, 48 RBIs and 150 total bases.Shawn McFarland

