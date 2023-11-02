Corey Seager Can Finally Let Loose

But even when all that was done, he could not quite relax. He still had to attend to his obligations as the $325 million face of a franchise that he joined two years ago, fresh off a 102-loss season, and helped drag to the first title in its 62-year history.

Seager led the Rangers in hits (21), runs (18), walks (15), on-base percentage (.451) and OPS (1.133) in 17 postseason games.Joe Camporeale/USA Today SportsThe Hall of Fame wanted his batting helmet, to add to the bat he used in 2020 to help thewin their first title in 32 years. He became only the fourth man to win two World Series MVP awards, joining Sandy Koufax, Bob Gibson and Reggie Jackson, which meant he had to lug the trophy around. (“It’s f------ heavy!” Seager exclaimed a few times.

Seager is a man of few words but many hits, and his teammates are very happy about the ratio. He finished the postseason with a .318 average and a 1.133 OPS. He had the single biggest swing of the series, by win probability, when he turned a 5–3 ninth-inning deficit into a tie game in Game 1. The Rangers went on to win in 11 innings. They would only lose once more.ace Zac Gallen, who had carried a no-hitter into the seventh.

Seager poked a single down the left-field line to get the Rangers’ offense rolling in Game 5.Rick Scuteri/USA TODAY SportsSeager is often so focused on the minutiae of his swing that he spends whole half-innings engrossed in video of his previous at bats. The Dodgers sometimes had to remind him to watch the game. The Rangers joke that the tripod that holds the camera that records his swing is their 27th teammate.

