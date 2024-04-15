Corey Seager and Wyatt Langford to Sit Out in Series Opener

Texas Rangers' Corey Seager reacts after flying out during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Houston. All-Star shortstop Corey Seager won’t play in Monday’s series opener vs. the Detroit Tigers with what manager Bruce Bochy classified as a scheduled off day. Neither will designated hitter/left fielder Wyatt Langford , who’s played in 15 of the Rangers’ first 16 games.
Seager’s planned days of rest are as important to this current stretch of games as they are to maintaining his long-term availability as the year progresses. He missed 43 regular season games last year with a hamstring strain and a thumb sprain, played admirably through his injury last postseason and started just three exhibition games this spring before opening day.“It’s the fact that he missed spring training,” Bochy said.
Corey Seager Wyatt Langford Series Opener Detroit Tigers Travis Jankowski Josh Smith Ezequiel Duran
