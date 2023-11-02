Corey Holcomb: 'The Book Of Coreythians' Chapter 1

City Dogs Cleveland is currently over capacity. According to city shelter, they're at a point of desperation, with"tough decisions" being made…Concert Photos: Loreena McKennitt Brought Her Global Music to a Sold-Out Goodyear Theater in Akron

Canadian singer/songwriter Loreena McKennitt played to a sold-out crowd at Akron's Goodyear Theater on Saturday night. Perhaps most-well known for her 1997…Photos From Near West Theatre's Annual Stage Fright Halloween Party

Each year, Near West Theater in the Gordon Square Arts District holds their Stage Fright Halloween party. Here's what we saw at…

United States Headlines Read more: CLEVELANDSCENE »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SCREENRANT: The Wheel Of Time Book 2: The Great Hunt Is Getting A Comic Book AdaptationRobert Jordan's 2nd novel in his beloved The Wheel of Time series, The Great Hunt, is finally being adapted into comic book form by Dynamite.

Source: screenrant | Read more ⮕

WSJ: Corey Seager: The Mysterious Pregame Ritual of a World Series StarTexas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager rebuilds his swing from scratch every day. It’s working for him.

Source: WSJ | Read more ⮕

REALGM: Wizards Exercise 24-25 Options for Patrick Baldwin Jr, Johnny Davis, Corey KispertWizards Exercise 24-25 Options for Patrick Baldwin Jr, Johnny Davis, Corey Kispert - RealGM Wiretap

Source: RealGM | Read more ⮕

STARTELEGRAM: How did Corey Seager’s home run in game 3 of the World Series make history?The Texas Rangers won game 3 of the World Series in part due to a massive home run by Corey Seager. Just how far did Seager’s home run go?

Source: startelegram | Read more ⮕

FOXSPORTS: 'Locked-in' Corey Seager swinging World Series one swing at a timeThe Rangers' Corey Seager epitomizes the phrase, 'act like you've been there before,' because, well, he has — and he's now fueled both of Texas' World Series wins.

Source: FOXSports | Read more ⮕

STARTELEGRAM: Corey Seager’s Stoic Demeanor Is a Feature, Not a Bug, of His Postseason SuccessThe Rangers shortstop has been described as having a robotic personality, but Texas’s Game 3 hero simply approaches baseball with a different sort of intensity that’s paid off.

Source: startelegram | Read more ⮕