Core PCE reading 'means the Fed's aggressive campaign is working'

The core PCE reading suggests that the measure of inflation policy makers see as most meaningful continues to decelerate,

PCE report today: Dow up 150 points as Fed-favored gauge shows milder core inflationSep 29, 2023 at 9:52 am ET

Stay tuned for full coverage of the personal income and consumer spending report, which also includes the release of inflation data that the Federal Reserve targets with its monetary policy.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

US Core PCE Preview: Forecasts from seven major banks, losing speedThe Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE), will be released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) on

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD snaps a losing streak around $1,870 , focus on US Core PCEGold price snaps a four-day losing streak, trading higher around $1,870 per troy ounce during the Asian session on Friday. The prices of the precious

USD/CHF trades below 0.9150 after moderate US data, focus shift to US Core PCEUSD/CHF continues to retrace the gains for the second consecutive day post ending a winning streak that began on September 19. The spot price trades a

NZD/USD moves upward toward 0.6050, US Core PCE eyedNZD/USD continues the winning streak for the second consecutive day, bidding higher around 0.6030 during the early European session on Friday. The NZD

WTI treads waters near $91.00 with a negative bias, awaits US Core PCECrude oil prices struggle to recover from recent losses due to market caution on the Fed’s interest rates trajectory, which impacts economic activitie

USD/MXN moves below 17.5000 due to correction in the US Dollar, Core PCE awaitedUSD/MXN retraces the winning streak that began on Monday, trading lower around 17.4480 during the European session on Friday. The pair faces downward